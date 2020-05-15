|
|
Daren J. Gittins 49 passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Daren was born in Ogden, Utah, to Sandra Plyer Sharp, stepfather Clair Sharp. He was raised in Ogden, Price, and Murray Utah. He graduated from Murray High and went on to get his master's degree in business management.
Daren worked for many years for Barnes Aerospace in Ogden. He was a partner in Mt Ogden Cross Fit (MOC) and enjoyed working out with his Cross Fit family.
He loved spending time with his kids and was so proud of them. Daren had a passion for boating, spending summers on his boat at Pineview and Flaming Gorge. He could fix anything and had a special gift on getting it done right.
Daren is survived by his mother Sandra (Clair) Sharp. His wife Annie, children; Halle Gittins, Ty Gittins, stepchildren; Abigail (Dylan)Widdison, Autumn Adams, Jackson, and Charlee West. brothers; Rod Nelson, Brian (Melissa) Sharp, sister Stephanie (Bart) Ellison. grandchildren Mila and Greyson Widdison.
Daren is preceded in death by his brother Robert Nelson, grandparents, Rex and Marion Plyer, uncle Gary Plyer and cousin Annette.
Due to COVID-19, Services will be held at a later date
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 15, 2020