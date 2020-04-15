Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Darrell Lee Anderson


1947 - 2020
Darrell Lee Anderson Obituary
Darrell Lee Anderson, age 72, passed away April 9, 2020 at Davis Hospital in Layton, Utah.

He was born June 10, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Leland Olin and Larue Ella Filmore Anderson.

Darrell served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 during the Vietnam War.

He lived in many places throughout the United States and in Taiwan.

On July 25, 1973 he married the love of his life Vera-Ellen Thompson at Crestwood Villa in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darrell liked oil painting, fishing, hiking, music and he was an avid Utah Jazz fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leland and Larue Anderson, his sisters, Norma Anderson, Jana Jorgenson, and his brother Craig Anderson. He is survived by his wife Ellen T. Anderson, sons; Brett T. Anderson, Matthew J. Anderson (Windy), daughters; Stacey Irvin, Melanie E. Ortega (Thomas), grandchildren: Jonathan R. Irvin, Matthew L. Irvin, Timothy D. Anderson, Daniel B. Anderson, Jed J. Anderson, Alexys L. Anderson, Matthew J. Anderson, Jr., Jeffrey D. Anderson, Christopher T. Anderson, Edward C. Anderson, Zoe O. Priest, Maia D. Ortega, brother G. Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Degrauw and the nurses and staff that took care of Darrell.

Due to health concerns at this time private family services will be held.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020
