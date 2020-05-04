|
On April 30, 2020, David Earl Robinson, loving husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and father to six children, passed away at the age of 82 in Ogden, Utah, due to natural causes. He resided in Kaysville, Utah, in the days leading up to his passing. He slipped away peacefully after heartfelt conversations with his siblings, children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.
He was born September 13, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Charles Mardee Robinson and Dorothy Ada Cromar. His parents instilled within him a clear understanding of right and an admirable work ethic. He's survived by his two sisters, Judy McCay and Karen Griffith, as well as his two brothers, Brion Robinson and K.C. Robinson. He has two brothers who preceded him in death, Alan Robinson and Norman Robinson.
David was married and sealed to the love of his life, Betty Sue Walker, October 19, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised six of our Father-in-Heaven's precious children and walked through 57 years of life. After Betty's passing in December 2013, his greatest wish was to be reunited with his beloved eternal companion. His faith sustained him after her passing, and he invites all to find comfort in the knowledge of their long-awaited reunion.
David loved to be a teacher. He often sought to mentor the overlooked and downtrodden and minister to the one. His greatest inspiration was his Savior, Jesus Christ. As such, his faith was one of his most precious possessions. His family remembers him for the love he displayed for his Father-in-Heaven and the hope it instilled in him.
David would say his most significant accomplishment in life was being a father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael S. Robinson, with whom he is again reunited. He is survived by his children Lauri (Curtis) Cragun, Leslie (Hugh) Hanson, Mardee (Carla) Robinson, Lisa (Guy) Batchelder, and Marc (Jennifer) Robinson. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Those desiring to pay their respects may do so at a graveside service which will precede his burial at the Kaysville Cemetery (500 Crestwood Rd, Kaysville UT 84037) on May 6, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. Seating will be available for family. Social distancing will be required, but those who knew David may continue his camp chair tradition by bringing their own seat to the service to say goodbye.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020