Deanna L. Tracy born on January 18, 1937 in Brigham City passed away on May 14, 2020. Deanna was the daughter of Lisle and Vera Larsen. She married Merlin A. Tracy on August 26, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. Deanna and Merlin are the parents of five children: Kevin Tracy, Tamara (Mark) Howard, Merlynn (Mark) Flake, Teresa (Mario) Giordani, and Ryan (Michelle) Tracy. She served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her most cherished experiences were in MIA especially Girls Camp and the June Dance Festival, in Relief Society and as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple. She loved crocheting, visiting foreign lands by cruise ship, and spending time with her family especially her grandkids. She is survived by her husband and her 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Glenda Goldsberry, and brother Gary Larsen. She was proceeded in death by her sister Vera Jean Paffel. She will always be remembered as being kind, loving and a bright light to her family and friends.
A private family viewing will be held May 18 at Russon Mortuary followed by graveside services at the Centerville City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 16, 2020