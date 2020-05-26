Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Deborah Mae Witter


1952 - 2020
Deborah Mae Witter Obituary
Deborah Mae Witter passed away on May 24, 2020 at her home in Layton, Utah. She was born on March 10, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to William Harold Reed and Glenna White Reed. She spent her younger years in many places due to her father's military service.

Deborah married Larry Alan Witter on April 10, 1989 in Clearfield, Utah. They are the parents of five sons and two daughters. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed a good concert with Larry by her side. She loved to cook and make sure everyone was fed.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, five sons, two daughters, one brother and sister. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020
