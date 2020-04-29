Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Barfuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Ann Barfuss


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della Ann Barfuss Obituary
Our loving mother sister and friend Della Barfuss, 61, passed away suddenly, due to natural causes on April 25, 2020. She was born July 17, 1958 in Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Richard William Jones, Mary Louise Jones) and her son (Joseph Cole Barfuss).

She is survived by her two living sons, Jason Barfuss, his wife Althea Barfuss, Jake Barfuss and his wife Heather Barfuss, also her four grandchildren Jayden, Hannah, Brynlie, Amelia and God-daughter Jerrica Gurle, her brother Richard Jones and wife Kiyo J Jones, David Jones and wife Leanne Jones, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Della was a very loving and giving person. She loved sewing and crafting for her family, she loved to spoil her grandkids!!

Della was a hard working person, she loved working with the handicapped kids and adults alike. She loved working for Lewis Stages as a hostess out to Wendover, she would take great joy in making the people feel excited to go to Wendover and have fun. Her first job she ever told me was working at Gibsons where she met Debbie Gurule, and Kiyo J Jones. She also worked at Hill Air Force Base Commissary. She also loved to be argumentative sometimes, but she always was very protective of family and friends from anyone that she felt was negative towards them.

Will have a graveside prayer service in the near future!

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Download Now