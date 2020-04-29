|
Our loving mother sister and friend Della Barfuss, 61, passed away suddenly, due to natural causes on April 25, 2020. She was born July 17, 1958 in Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Richard William Jones, Mary Louise Jones) and her son (Joseph Cole Barfuss).
She is survived by her two living sons, Jason Barfuss, his wife Althea Barfuss, Jake Barfuss and his wife Heather Barfuss, also her four grandchildren Jayden, Hannah, Brynlie, Amelia and God-daughter Jerrica Gurle, her brother Richard Jones and wife Kiyo J Jones, David Jones and wife Leanne Jones, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Della was a very loving and giving person. She loved sewing and crafting for her family, she loved to spoil her grandkids!!
Della was a hard working person, she loved working with the handicapped kids and adults alike. She loved working for Lewis Stages as a hostess out to Wendover, she would take great joy in making the people feel excited to go to Wendover and have fun. Her first job she ever told me was working at Gibsons where she met Debbie Gurule, and Kiyo J Jones. She also worked at Hill Air Force Base Commissary. She also loved to be argumentative sometimes, but she always was very protective of family and friends from anyone that she felt was negative towards them.
Will have a graveside prayer service in the near future!
