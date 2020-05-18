|
|
Della Rae Scott passed away May 16, 2020 at the age of 83.
Della was born October 16, 1936.
Della will be remembered for her strong work ethic, her tenacity for life and her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
She grew up sacking potatoes in Idaho with her sisters and working on the family ranch in Montana. At a young age Della was already operating the hay bailer, weeding, hoeing, taking care of the garden produce and bottling food storage. A practice that she continued with her family throughout the rest of her life. During her youth the family moved eight times settling in Stevensville, Montana.
Her garden beets were the best in the biz, and her ground cherry jam will go down as legend.
Della had a fierce testimony and commitment to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. After serving as a full-time missionary in the Rapid City, South Dakota mission she returned home and was sealed to Harold J. Scott in the Logan, Utah temple.
Together they would serve two missions, a mission at the LDS General Conference center for 9 years and a full-time mission in Nauvoo Illinois where she was an expert bread baker and touched hundreds of lives.
Della had a deep love for the Prophet Joseph Smith and church history. She could always be found gathering articles, reading books, and expanding her knowledge of the gospel and her Savior Jesus Christ.
Della is survived by her husband Harold, her five children, Leslie (Mike) Stevens, Angie (Mike) Whitmore, Kathy (Eric) Thompson, Maria (Greg) Wuthrich, David (Sharie) Scott; 24 grandchildren and over 20 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Ireta, Barbara, Melvin, Emma and Glen.
She is preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Beulah Cook, brothers, Joel and Wesley Cook.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Orchard Grove Ward, 2850 E. Cherry Lane, Layton Utah. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment, Centerville City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020