DeLoy (Dee) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family April 28th, 2020. He met the love of his life, Mildred Osborne in February 1949 at a church fireside in Hawthorne CA. On October 8th, 1949, they were married for time and eternity in the St. George Temple. He had many church callings including Bishopric Counselor and High Councilman. He served a mission with his wife in Philadelphia PA.
His family was the most important thing in his life. He was a great example of faith, hard work and ingenuity. He was a great fisherman and taught his boys how to fish. He loved the outdoors. He also loved his horse Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Jean Elder, his son, Mark, his daughter, Joanne and his grandson, Tyler. There was, indeed, a joyous reunion in heaven when he passed through the veil! He is survived by his children D. Craig (Laraine) Elder, Robert K. (Gina) Elder, Julie (Reed) Heiden and Kevin J. (Jeannee) Elder, 28 grandchildren and 67 great grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff at Riverway Care Center for the care he was given.
Due to the tyranny of the times right now, we are only holding a small Graveside service for his immediate family on Tuesday, May the 5th, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S 200 W. Friends and family can make a short visit at a viewing Monday, May 4th, 2020 at Russon Mortuary 295 N Main in Bountiful.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020