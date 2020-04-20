|
Dennis (Denny) Gerald Otten, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD, ran into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born December 28, 1938, at home on a farm northwest of Parker, SD, to Harley and Katie Otten. Growing up, he lived in Madison, SD, and Arizona. At the age of fourteen his family moved back to the family farm in Parker. Dennis attended Parker High School, graduating in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Anita (Olson) Otten, on June 30, 1957.
He graduated from Nettleton Business College, and shortly after began his banking career at Home Federal. He also worked at H&R Block. He was active at Linwood Wesleyan Church, Bible Study Fellowship, United Way, Gideons, and Kiwanis. Dennis was a devoted husband and loving father. His life is characterized by a legacy of faith and prayer. He enjoyed going on many family vacations, playing cards, gardening, driving his yellow Volkswagen, and watching Fox News. An avid Twins and Vikings fan, he looked forward to fantasy football and fantasy baseball with his family. He was happy to take first place in fantasy baseball recently. We will think of him every time we use a toothpick or laugh while taking a picture. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Gideon's to purchase Bibles to make sure the salvation message gets out ""because you never know when someone's ready"".
Dennis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita; children Kim (Yvonne) Otten, Cynthia (Wesley) Hadsell, Julie (Aaron) Imhoff, Jon (Michele) Otten, Thomas (Dody) Otten, Tanya Otten, James (Lilia) Otten, Delores (Cody) Bents, Joel Otten, and Sara Otten; 24 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Freiberg; brothers-in-law Dale Olson and Harlan (Del) Olson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Katie Otten, and sisters, Dolly Beyer and Kaye Hawley.
Because of Covid-19 a private family service was held for Dennis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 20, 2020