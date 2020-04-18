|
Dennis Albert Hoskins, 68, of Kaysville, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 17, 2020.
He was born on November 9, 1951 in Ogden, Utah.
Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he served his mission in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from Clearfield High in 1970, he later went to Weber State and Utah State and received his Masters degree marketing. He changed so many kids lives while working at Mountain High School as a teacher/counselor. He retired in 2013 after 35 years.
He was a member of the Bountiful Exchange Club, and Chamber of Commerce in Clearfield. He enjoyed camping, fishing, racquetball, 4 wheeling, gardening, and canning. He had a boisterous personality, and a smile that could light up a room. All that knew him loved him.
He met and married Michele Butler in 1979 and had 4 amazing daughters. They later divorced. He then reconnected with his high school sweetheart Cynthia Kirkpatrick, and they were married on August 28, 1992 and have been in love ever since. They were later sealed for eternity in the Bountiful Temple.
Dennis is survived by his wife Cynthia A Hoskins, children, Brooke (Mike) Slazak, Heather (Mayo) Miller, Tiffany Hoskins (Christine Newton), Alicia (Scott) Stufflebeam, stepchildren, Troy Olsen, Jennifer Black, Rusty (Kim) Olsen, Dane (Cari) Olsen, Crystal (Tim) Vega, brothers, Gordon (Susan) Hoskins, Deverl (Laura) Hoskins, sister-in-laws, Marsha Hoskins, and Bernice Hoskins-Tenort, 17 grandkids and 4 great grandkids.
Dennis is preceded in death by his father Afton Agearl Hoskins, his mother Gwelda Fielding Hoskins, his brothers Sherman and Mark Hoskins.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Davis Hospital in Layton, UT and also the first responders of Kaysville City and Davis County.
Out of respect for the current health crisis a private family viewing will be held on Tuesday April 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N Main St, Kaysville, Utah on, and Wednesday April 22, 2020 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Following the family viewing, Dennis will be laid to rest and his graveside dedication will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020