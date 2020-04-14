Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Service
Private
Honeyville City Cemetery
Dixie Bowman

Dixie Sue Hunsaker Bowman, 73, from Honeyville, Utah passed away on April 12, 2020 at Ogden Regional Center after a brave fight with Renal Cell Cancer.

Dixie was born August 5,1946 in Brigham City to Wynn Lewis and Doris Annie Tubbs Hunsaker. She married her sweetheart, Roger Lee Bowman, in the Logan Temple on May 25, 1964. Dixie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings in the Relief Society. She was also a member of the Honeyville Fire Department serving as a firefighter and EMT for over 25 years.

Dixie loved camping with her family and loved doing all sorts of crafts. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed many wedding and prom dresses, rodeo queen shirts and other items.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Bowman, her children, Shari (Jess) Daniels, Greg (Leslee) Bowman, Shawn Bowman, Colette (Curt) Fonnesbeck, daughter-in-law Melissa Putt Bowman, adopted daughter Debbie Wyman (Dennis) LeBuis, 12 grandkids and 10 great grandkids. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Garn Wynn Hunsaker, sister Winifred Hunsaker and grandson Eric Wynn Bowman.

The family will honor Dixie with a private services and Interment will be in the Honeyville City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020
