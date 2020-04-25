|
Our Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, Dixon Brent Bills, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Brent was born on November 17, 1946 to Dixon and Elaine Peterson Bills in Spanish Fork, Utah. He was raised in Spanish Fork and attended area schools.
After high school, Brent joined the US Air Force where he proudly served his country. When he returned to Utah he attended Utah Valley Vocational College. In 1970, Brent married the love of his life, Merlene Lundell, in Ely, Nevada. This March they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Together they had three children, Wade, Justin Brent, and Keri Lynn.
In 1970, Brent and Merlene moved to Layton, Utah where they began their life together and his career at Hill AFB. Brent worked at the base for 32 years, retiring in 2002. After retiring, Brent and Merlene moved to Syracuse, Utah, where they were active members of the Syracuse Center Ward.
Brent was quiet and easy going, and liked the simple things in life like camping and vacationing with his family, doing yard work, working in his wood shop, and watching a good movie and all history channels. He was also very caring, and even though he may have ""grumbled"" about it, he was always willing to help friends and family when needed. ""We love you and miss you, and there will never be a day that you are not in both our thoughts and hearts until we are all together again.""
Brent is survived by his wife Merlene, his children Justin (Cassy) Bills, Keri (Shawn) Lueders, grandchildren Dylan, Jake, Hannah, Tyler, and Brandon, great-grandchildren Rayden and Margo and a sister, Mary Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jerry Bernell Bills, a sister Vickie Lynn Elmer and his son Wade.
We would like to give special thanks to the Davis County First Responder Team and the staff at Intermountain Healthcare Layton Hospital for their special care and efforts, especially during this very difficult time in the world, and also Dr. Casey Stelter for the many years of care he provided for our Dad.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the family will honor Brent with a private viewing, and will plan a memorial at a later time to share memories.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020