Don Grant Ord was born on November 4, 1923 to Grant and Nanna Ord. He grew up happily in Manhattan Beach, California with his sister, Emily Janet. As a child he sold peanuts on the side of the road to help his family survive the Great Depression, although it was possible, he'd say with a laugh, that he ate more peanuts than he sold.
Don loved the ocean and spent his teenage years surfing until America joined World War II. He joined the military hoping he'd become a fighter pilot but poor eyesight kept him grounded. He became an airplane mechanic instead. Stationed in Australia, he helped rebuild Darwin after it was attacked in 1942.
After the war, Don built and flew airplanes while taking advantage of the GI Bill. He attended UCLA, Pepperdine University and Cal State Northridge. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering. While at UCLA he met Lucille Wuster. They married on April 5. 1952.
Don spent his career designing space shuttles and aircraft. A man of deep faith, he and Lucille raised their children in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After mourning Lucille's death, Don found joyous and all too brief companionship in his marriage to Laurel Fortheringham Ord. Don is survived by his and Lucille's children, David Ord, Scott Ord, Craig Ord and Kimberly Conley.
He'll be remembered for his twinkly blue eyes and the briefcase full of candy he kept for his visiting grandchildren. Well done, Don. Till we meet again.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 12, 2020