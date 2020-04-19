Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Service
Private
Myers Mortuary
Interment
Private
Tremonton Riverview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Higley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Everett Higley


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Everett Higley Obituary
Donald Everett Higley, 81 passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Donald was born July 22, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Donald Edwin and Thelma Christina Anderson Higley.

He attended Snowville School and graduated from Bear River High School and Salt Lake Community College, earning his associate degree in Accounting and Business.

Donald entered the United States Air Force in 1957 and retired after 20 years of honorable service, as well as serving throughout the Vietnam Conflict.

He married his sweetheart Kenna Harriet Daley on May 12, 1956 in Snowville, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on December 21, 1956. Donald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully in many church callings, including Temple Ordinance worker in the Brigham City Temple and as a Stake Missionary.

He enjoyed collecting old cars, guns, baseball caps, doing upholstery, camping, fishing, watching the Utah Jazz and all of U of U sports. Donald was very patriotic and loved his country. He was a valiant warrior, brave and dedicated patriarch to his family. He dearly loved family and family gatherings as well as his grandkids and great grandkids.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years Kenna Higley, children: Dawn Kenna Messick; Jerry (Melanie) Higley; Ricky (Beth) Higley; Rodney (Julie) Higley; Michael (Cynthia) Higley; Stacy (Susan) Higley; 29 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Also, siblings: Robbie (Sandie) Higley; Colleen (Dean) Naylor; Linda Jackson and Brad (Kathy) Higley.

Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, son-in-law Ron Messick, granddaughter Emily Michelle Higley, granddaughter Krystalynn Long, great-grandsons Brandon Reed Taylor and Spencer Callister.

Special thanks to the Nurses and CNA's of Ashby Home Health and Hospice and CNA Katelyn Willden.

Due to Covid-19 private family services will be held at Myers Mortuary, Brigham City, UT.

Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now