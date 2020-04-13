|
|
Donald Milton Preece, (79) passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He was born on May 13, 1940 in Salt Lake City to Donald Birkwin Preece and Margaret Ruth Burt. He attended Salt Lake City Schools and graduated from South High in 1958. His education continued in Brigham Young University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology in 1965 and a Master's Degree in Recreation Education in 1967.
Don married Janet Mugleston on February 5, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple with Apostle Richard L. Evans officiating. They have lived in California, Washington, Colorado and returned to Utah where they loved being near family and friends.
Don has been active in his Church all his life, serving in the Northern States Mission, 1960-62. He has served in many ward and stake positions and especially enjoyed his years at the Bountiful Temple.
His work career was dedicated to Recreation and Education in his various jobs, and he loved teaching and enjoying the association of children, teenagers, and adults. He ended his career after many years as Director of Transportation for the Salt Lake City School District.
Don had and infectious sense of humor and was always ready with a joke. He loved sports and was a great BYU and Jazz fan. In his younger years he enjoyed playing basketball and tennis with his children, and golfing with his buddies.
Don is survived by his wife, Janet I of 55 years, three daughters, Kristine Preece, Jill Steed, Dianne (Dale) Nellor, and one son Andrew (Joanna). He is also survived by two brothers, Alan (Peggy), Melvin (Lynnell), and one sister, Rosemary (Dwight) Marchant, nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends, including Roger Burt. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Due to present circumstances, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice, especially Raelynn and Ja Coy for their care during Don's lengthy illness.
We will miss you, Dad!!
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 13, 2020