Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
View Map
Doralee Cox


1954 - 2020
Doralee Cox Obituary
Our beloved Doralee (Chiquita) Cox returned to her Heavenly Father, at age 65, on May 17, 2020. Doralee graduated from Weber High, Weber State, and Idaho State. She taught elementary school for 38 years mostly in Davis County and has kept in touch with many of her students throughout the years. She played varsity volleyball, softball, and basketball at Weber State. She was active in many sports and outdoor activities throughout her life. She loved animals and people and they loved her. She has developed many strong friendships throughout her life.



She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Cox and is survived by her mother, Doris Randall Cox, her siblings (Denise Hancock, David & Carolyn Stone Cox, Darwin & Michele Mondfrans Cox, & Demar Cox), and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews.



A viewing will be held Friday, 5/22, 6-8pm, and Saturday, 5/23, 12:30-1:30 pm followed by funeral services at 2 pm both at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery. A livestream of the Funeral Service will be posted on our Myers Mortuary Facebook page, please follow the link, www.facebook.com/myersmortuary
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 22, 2020
