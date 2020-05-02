|
|
Dorothy Jean (Rose) Harris, 87, a long time Ogden resident, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Vacaville, CA surrounded by her family. Dorothy, known affectionately as ""Dot"", had lived with her family in California since 2005, shortly following the passing of her husband, Kenneth Robert Harris in 2004.
Born in Ogden, Utah on February 11, 1933 to Stanley Benson and Renske Boekweg Rose, she was the fifth of six children, Dot grew up in Morgan and graduated from High School there. She was an accomplished vocalist and was invited to sing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir as a youth but was unable to do so.
After graduation Dot worked singing at Grand Canyon National Park in the evenings and working in the curio shop during the days, which she did for several years. It was there that she met Kenneth Robert Harris, who worked in maintenance. They courted and married on April 25, 1955 in Ogden, Utah and their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden, Utah Temple.
Dot and Kenneth raised their family in Salt Lake and then moved the family to Northern California in the mid 1960s.
Dot was a wonderful wife, mother and devoted homemaker. Later in life she discovered she loved watching sports. Her favorites were basketball, football, and baseball. She was a huge fan of the Utah Jazz and while in California was supportive of the Golden State Warriors. Dot also was an accomplished seamstress and kept herself busy caring for her children, canning and cooking all the vegetables Ken grew in his garden. In the later years of her life she discovered Sudoku puzzles. She would finish a book with pride, then would request another book.
She will be remembered most for her love of everyone and ability to garner the love of all around her. She did not judge and was an unconditionally accepting and kind person. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dot served in many callings, but the calling she loved the most was being young single adult representatives with Kenneth.
She is survived by her daughters Rachelle Balaguy, and Letrese Harris, and son, Rogue Robert Harris, all of Vacaville, CA; son, Lance Harris, West Jordan; and nine grandchildren, Amber, Theresa, Justin, Lisa, and Eric Balaguy, Ashley Harris, and Nick, Britni, and Jacob Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first children, a twin boy and girl, her husband of 48 years, Kenneth, and all of her siblings, Stanley Edison ""Ed"", August ""Oggie"", Mary Mae, Verna Jane, and Rose Marie.
The family thanks the staff of Northbay Hospice and all of her wonderful doctors, as well as a special thank you to Lisa Balaguy for helping with mother's care. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden. Viewing for family and invitees will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020