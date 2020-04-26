|
|
Dorothy J. Kirton, age 96, stepped away from her mortal existence and returned home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday April 21st ,2020. Dorothy passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side.
Dorothy was a vibrant individual with a witty sense of humor, and loved by all who she associated with.
Born and raised in Chicago Ill, Dorothy was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she met her future husband and eternal companion while attending a church social. A short time after, Dorothy and Joe moved to the SLC area and began their life together.
Dorothy was passionate about her faith, her love of music, her family, and of course, her Genealogy.
Dorothy worked full time at Hill Air Force Base until their first child, at which time she turned all her attention to raising a family.
She served in many community organizations such as Scouting, City Council, and within her religious organization.
Later in life, Dorothy and Joe traveled extensively, microfilming birth and death certificates across the country, again, feeding her passion for Genealogy.
After the passing of her husband Joe, Dorothy moved to St. George UT to live with her oldest son and family. She enjoyed her time there, even though much of that time was spent in assisted living.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter MaryAnn Kirton, sons Joseph (Shelly) Kirton and David (Angee) Kirton, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by her sisters Marge DeFries (John) and Lois Meute (Bob).
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband Joe Kirton, parents, and brothers.
We wish to give thanks to the wonderful staff of Seasons Health & Rehab, as well as the tender services of Intermountain Hospice of St. George UT.
A Viewing will be held on April 24th from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. Family members and close friends may attend, but please be conscious of CDC Guidelines, and we prefer you wear masks for everyone's protection. We will be limiting visitors to 10 at a time.
A private interment will be held on Saturday the 25th, at the Lehi Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 26, 2020