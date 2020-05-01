|
Dorothy Jean Benzel
1924-2020
Dorothy Jean Benzel, 95, passed away peacefully in South Ogden, Utah of natural causes on April 26, 2020. Dorothy (Benjie) was born in Cozad, Nebraska on September 27, 1924, to Howard E. and Jennie (Kershaw) Benjamin.
She grew up on a farm in Nebraska, attending a one room school (riding a horse bareback to get there) then after graduating from Cozad High School she moved to Los Angeles just as WWII started. She met and married her first husband in 1944, Eugene Poncelet Sr, who was in the Army Air Force and she supported the war effort by working at the Army Airfield in Las Vegas. They moved to Great Falls, Montana where she was widowed in 1973 after 29 years of marriage.
She married Richard Benzel in 1975 and after a few moves in the northwest US they moved to Kenai, Alaska, enjoyed 41 years of marriage until she was widowed. She was a housewife there who cooked a lot of salmon and halibut.
Dorothy is survived by her son Eugene Poncelet Jr and his spouse Carol; grandsons Craig, Mark, and Tanner, and great-grandchildren Maceo, William, and Brayden. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Eugene Poncelet Sr and Richard Benzel, brothers; Ralph, Donald, Harvey; sisters Eunice Cole, Phyllis McEchern, and Eileen LaBerger.
Send condolences to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020