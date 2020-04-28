Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Dorothy Lynette Spiers


1939 - 2020
Dorothy Lynette Spiers Obituary
D. Lynette Spiers, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She passed away of a traumatic brain injury from an accidental fall incurred while walking her beloved dog ""Rowdy"".

She was born in Ogden, Utah, on January 1, 1939 to Lawrence A. Dunn and Clara Ethel Cornell. She was raised in the Ogden area and later graduated from Ogden High School. Lynette was a computer programmer for the US Government at Defense Depot Ogden and retired in 2007.

She married Claine Hope in 1956 and were later divorced. She then married Brent Spiers on October 17, 1973 in Elko, Nevada and they were together for 45 years. Brent passed away on July 21, 2008.

Lynette is survived by her sons, Larry (Debbie) Hope and Lance (Sherry) Hope; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Romona (Owen) Busch. She was preceded in death by her husband Brent; son, Val; granddaughter, Crystal; and sisters, Aljo Wallis and Gladys Odell.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

There are no steadfast rules for these services, but with the current conditions related to the covid-19 situation, it is suggested that discretion is used concerning young children and social distancing.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020
