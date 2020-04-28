|
Dorothy ""Dottie"" Madsen Norseth of North Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully April 26, 2020 at her daughter's home in Plain City, Utah.
She was born January 29, 1925 to Helma Bolstad and Christ Madsen in Exeland, Wisconsin. As a young woman she traveled west with friends seeking adventure. She worked in many National Parks, and beautiful scenic locations. During World War II she served in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). While living in Denver, Colorado she met her sweetheart, Parley S. Norseth. They were married October 16, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Parley passed away in January 1988.
Dorothy's interests were numerous including playing tennis, hiking, painting and dancing. In 1992, at the age of 67, she hiked to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon (with crampons in an ice storm) with family. She enjoyed participating in the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah, where she won numerous medals in tennis. She continued her adventurous, competitive, active lifestyle until the end where, as a resident of The Lodge at North Ogden, she would bonk balloon balls harder and faster than any of her friends. The infamous video of her riding a giant, inflatable swan down a make-shift waterslide on The Lodge's front lawn at age 94 will be forever engraved in the minds of her posterity.
Dorothy is survived by her six children, Parlena (Dave) Covington of Evanston, WY; Amy Gueck of Montrose, CO; Parley Norseth of Ogden, UT; Ove (Brit) Norseth of Krokstadelva, Norway; Peter (Leanne) Norseth of Puyallup, WA; and Penella (Wayne) Dodge of Plain City, UT. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Parley Sinclair Norseth; parents, Helma Kristine Berliot Bolstad and Ove Christian Madsen; brothers, Theodore Madsen, Harry Madsen, and Harold Madsen; sister, Ella Hamblin and Clara LeBlanc; and son-in-law, Brian Gueck.
In Dorothy's words, ""It has been a great life!"" She lived life to its fullest. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and each life she has touched.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed here under Dorothy's obituary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020