|
|
Dorothy Patricia Parkin (79 years) peacefully returned home on April 2, 2020, with her sweetheart Hal C. Parkin by her side. Born and raised in Bountiful, UT, she was the only daughter of Arden Henry and Clara McGee. Pat met her Prince Charming on a blind date in April 1967. She knew she had found someone special and said "yes" when Hal proposed three months later on July 22. They were married November 10, 1967 and spent 52 years on earth dancing to their song, "Somewhere My Love" (Laura's Theme from Dr. Zhivago).
With her sweetheart, she was the mother of two daughters who were her whole world, Bonnie (Mont) Beckstead and Pamela (David) Swenson. The love she had for her daughters, could not match the absolute love and adoration she had for her eight grandchildren: Brady (Amber) Beckstead, McLane (Cheyenne) Beckstead, Kate Beckstead, McKaella Swenson (Brandon) Derbidge, Jennifer Swenson (Austin) Hepworth, Kjirsten Swenson, Rachel Swenson, and Rebecca Swenson. She was overjoyed when in February 2019, she became a great-grandma to Daniel Reed Beckstead.
Beyond her family, Pat loved being a teacher's aide to special needs children throughout Davis County. She loved her students and the opportunity to learn from them. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at local schools and helped dozens of students with their reading. Pat was an avid reader and was rarely seen without a book in her hand. She passed her love of reading onto her daughters and always looked forward to their book recommendations.
Pat was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Savior and served in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She was a dedicated Visiting Teacher and Ministering Sister. She loved her ministering sisters and looked forward to seeing them often. Despite her health limitations, she rarely missed a month of visiting and had printed handouts, with a quote from President Monson, ready for her sisters on the day of her passing. She is a great example of service and loving as our Savior loved. Those who had the privilege of visiting with her will miss her sweet smile and hugs. She always said, "I am a hugger" as she pulled you into her arms.
Pat traveled the world with her sweetheart Hal and collected many bells and knickknacks that she displayed throughout her home. She was a very talented crocheter and made hundreds of afghans, baby blankets, and a blessing dress for her granddaughter Kate. It was important to her that each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren had their own blankets and afgans made by Grandma Parkin. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved her family fiercely and talked about them every chance she got. She will be missed by her family, but most of all by her sweetheart Hal as he listens to their song and ponders on the joyous years they were able to spend together, "Someday, we'll meet again my love; Someday, whenever the spring breaks through…You'll come to me, out of the long ago; God speed my love, till you are mine again."
A private family graveside service and interment were held at the Bountiful UT Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 4, 2020