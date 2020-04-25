|
|
Douglas Clifton Saunders, 69, returned peacefully home to our loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous 2-year battle against kidney cancer but ultimately passed away from other health complications.
Doug was born on May 7, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Heber Clyde and Norma Phillips Saunders. He was the seventh of eight children. He spent much of his childhood on the Ogden River, swimming and with a fishing pole in his hand. He enjoyed daily outside adventures with his friends and brother, Charles. Throughout his life he took opportunities to fish and camp everywhere he traveled. He shared his love for the outdoors with his family and the many scouts he served over the years.
Doug was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the British South Mission from 1969 to 1971. He served in many other church callings including Bishop, multiple times in the bishopric, high council, and most recently as a temple and family history consultant. His longest and most enjoyed assignment was Scoutmaster.
After returning from his mission, Doug met his sweetheart, Martha Hunt, while attending a church single adult activity. They were married for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah temple on April 21, 1973. They were blessed with five daughters and one son. Doug's entire career was spent working for the Utah State Department of Agricultural as a Grain Inspector. Doug and Martha lived in Ogden, Utah for 43 years until their recent move to Roy, Utah.
Doug had the ability to make people laugh. His sense of humor and teasing character brought a smile to everyone's face. He especially loved to tease his children and grandchildren.
Gathering with his family was his favorite thing to do. He also enjoyed reading a good book, gathering for family dinners, playing games, taking road trips, cooking up a big Dutch-oven feast, listening to music from his youth, and going for a drive.
Doug is survived in death by his wife, Martha; his children, Gwendolyn Rodriguez of Clinton, UT; Rebecca (Jake) Wood of Clinton, UT; Amber (Todd) Scholes of Roosevelt, UT; Laurie (Adam) Hebdon of Vail, AZ; Catherine (Cliff) Mock of Clearfield, UT; and Douglas Clifton Saunders II of Ogden, UT; his 19 grandchildren; and two siblings, Charles Saunders and Carol Joy Smith. Doug is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Fred and Gary Saunders; and his sisters June Ririe, Faye Morriss, and Dorothy Vance.
A private family service will be held at the Clinton, Utah Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020. A video recording of his service will be posted shortly via Facebook or an audio recording will be available on www.myers-mortuary.com at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the Cancer Centers of Ogden Regional Medical Center and McKay Dee Hospital, Horizon Hospice, and Myers Mortuary of Ogden for the great love and care they have shown Doug.
Condolences may be sent to 2566 W 1950 N, Clinton, UT, 84015 or call 801-452-3813 or shared on www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020