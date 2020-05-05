|
In Tribute to our dearest Dad in this most peculiar Spring of 2020.
Dad reluctantly transferred his endless concern & caring for his sweetheart of 64+ years whom he, without guile, has loved his Else and always will, to us their children, Kim Jon & Linda Voorhees of Kaysville UT, Sue & Rock Winegar of West Bountiful UT, Steven Douglas & Dorothy Voorhees of Gilbert Az., Jerry Robert Voorhees and Christina Kucera of Portland Or.
Dad we vow to you we will take good care of Mom, which you did with great tenderness and love, you showed us all what it is to be a great spouse, which was one of your greatest strengths.
Douglas, was adored by his family. He was born the 8th and last child to Henry Isaac Voorhees and Dorothy Ailene Madsen of Manti Utah.
As a child he braved through many surgeries on his right foot and ankle, but while healing on crutches was found racing his friends and jumping ditches.
Dad was voted and served as Manti High's Senior class President. He later graduated from Brigham Young University in Business.
Had Dad been able to serve in the wars he would have proudly!
After college Dad was called to serve a religious mission, and proudly did so for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Holland Netherlands Mission.
Not long after meeting and dating our Mom, Else B. Corelli, Dad knew she was the One! They were Sealed in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple on June 1, 1956, which sealed their never-ending courtship and love for one another. Dad has always been so proud that Mom is a cute Danish girl.
Then came us, their four children.
Dad and Mom raised us well. They taught us all the important things to be good hard-working citizens who could make a difference in the world for good.
Some of those important lessons were to love one another, be kind, forgive always and quickly, be thoughtful, respectful, responsible, and so much more, and by far the best gift of knowledge they shared with us was to know, love and build our own testimonies of Jesus Christ and His Gospel.
The most important thing Dad and Mom have done in their lives has been having and raising our family, and we are able to say their posterity love and appreciate their sacrifice they have given for all of us.
Our good Dad, over his many years of employment up until he was 80, had different opportunities in using his skills to provide for our family. He was a School teacher, worked for a grocery food chain and did accounting for them, worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. Later he worked for a few different Men's Fine Clothing businesses which he very much enjoyed and was said to have made a big difference in their business and sales! The job he loved the most was Fatherhood, and we knew it!
Dad loved serving in his church callings, of a few he had were in Scouting, home teaching, a member of a few Bishoprics, teacher, High Priest Group leadership, a Seventy, and enjoyed singing in the Choir.
Some of the fun things we love about our Dad were piggy-back rides up to bed, playing with him, working in the yard together, and lots of camping trips.
He had many silly jokes and tricks he would often tease us with, and still did even with the grandkids, and great grands. Our favorite antic was his Turkey Gobble, which we will all say was rather good!
Dad, we all will be forever grateful you had such a sweet tooth those 66 years ago that upon the promptings of your good friend to come meet some pretty Danish girls …..you went because they were serving Strudel ! And that's where you, Mom and our families story began!
Sweetheart, Dad, Grandpa, Opa, you will be so very missed!
Love, your Wife, your Children, Grandkids, and Great Grands.
Graveside service will be broadcast on Facebook Live on May 9th 1:00 pm via Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers send cards to Else, at Whisper Cove, 725 S Main, Kaysville, Utah 84037
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020