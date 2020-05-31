Dudley Dysart Gibbs
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dudley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved father, Dudley Dysart Gibbs, 90, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2020. Born to Alice Clinkinbeard and Robert Morrison Gibbs on January 5, 1930, he grew up in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Hickman High School in 1948.

Shortly after he graduated, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged in 1953.

Dudley married Norma Mae Peterson, the love of his life, on October 18, 1963 in Evanston, Wyoming. They enjoyed camping and fishing at Grey's River in Wyoming and Hoop Lake and traveling together to visit historical sites. Dudley loved Hank Williams Sr. and would often say, ""That man sings to my heart."" One of their most memorable trips was visiting the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. His favorite teams were the Utah Jazz and Kansas City Chiefs, and he had ""no doubt"" the Chiefs were going to win Super Bowl LIV.

He was employed by Moyes Glass for many years where he was highly respected as a master glazier.

His cherished wife, Norma, passed away on September 10, 2001 after 37 years of marriage.

Dudley is survived by his sons, Evan J. Beckstead (Iva) and Brent Cottam; daughters, Lana Taylor (Dennis), Pamela Latamondeer (Jimmy), Vicky L. Empey (Stephen), Rebecca Cottam, Tanna L. Maestas (Jim), Malinda J. Houtz (Larry), and Lora L. Fowers (Bryan); 51 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren who all received a birthday card every year from him.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma, nine siblings, a son, Larry D. Simpson, daughter-in-law, Debbie Cottam, three grandsons, Gary J.Taylor, Sean L. Empey, Kevin J. Houtz, and grandson-in-law, Dean H. Pulsifer.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Family and friends may visit on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. prior to the graveside services.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Jeffrey H. Call and his staff for taking such good care of our dad over the years and Solstice Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during his last few days

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved