Our beloved father, Dudley Dysart Gibbs, 90, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2020. Born to Alice Clinkinbeard and Robert Morrison Gibbs on January 5, 1930, he grew up in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Hickman High School in 1948.



Shortly after he graduated, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged in 1953.



Dudley married Norma Mae Peterson, the love of his life, on October 18, 1963 in Evanston, Wyoming. They enjoyed camping and fishing at Grey's River in Wyoming and Hoop Lake and traveling together to visit historical sites. Dudley loved Hank Williams Sr. and would often say, ""That man sings to my heart."" One of their most memorable trips was visiting the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. His favorite teams were the Utah Jazz and Kansas City Chiefs, and he had ""no doubt"" the Chiefs were going to win Super Bowl LIV.



He was employed by Moyes Glass for many years where he was highly respected as a master glazier.



His cherished wife, Norma, passed away on September 10, 2001 after 37 years of marriage.



Dudley is survived by his sons, Evan J. Beckstead (Iva) and Brent Cottam; daughters, Lana Taylor (Dennis), Pamela Latamondeer (Jimmy), Vicky L. Empey (Stephen), Rebecca Cottam, Tanna L. Maestas (Jim), Malinda J. Houtz (Larry), and Lora L. Fowers (Bryan); 51 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren who all received a birthday card every year from him.



He was preceded in death by his wife Norma, nine siblings, a son, Larry D. Simpson, daughter-in-law, Debbie Cottam, three grandsons, Gary J.Taylor, Sean L. Empey, Kevin J. Houtz, and grandson-in-law, Dean H. Pulsifer.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Family and friends may visit on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. prior to the graveside services.



The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Jeffrey H. Call and his staff for taking such good care of our dad over the years and Solstice Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during his last few days

