On January 14, 2020 Dad fell down the concrete stairs as he coming out the back door of his home. He was with his grandson Bryan and sister Carol. They were getting ready to go to Wendy's for their daily run, to get his favorite Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe and a senior Diet Coke, when he lost his footing and fell. He hit his knee, his head and his sister before coming to a stop at the bottom in front of Bryan's feet. Dad fractured his femur, suffered a severe concussion and was badly scraped up. Dad spent over four months in rehab facilities and then received therapy at home. He was a real trooper and tried to push through the pain so he could gain the strength to walk again, go home and live independently. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.
Our sweet dad, Kent Albrand, passed away surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 17,2020 at the home of his daughter, Karen. Born, November 8, 1930 to Nesta Rosa Seare and Earl Kent Albrand, Sr. in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dad married his eternal sweetheart, Ellen Jean Watson, on June 11, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, our sweet mom, Jean. He took such loving care of our mom during her trial with Alzheimers disease. He was her caregiver, companion and her safe place.
He is survived by his three daughters: Karen, Kathleen (J. Kevin) Jones, Joan (Thomas) Hewitson; 7 grandchildren: Jesica, Bryan, Nathan (Tiffany), Jordan (Eva), Alyssa, Natalie, Preston (Keilah) and 10 great-grandchildren: Isaac, Daija, Avery, Olivia, Chandler, Jack, Pearl, Noah, Scott and Michael and his sisters: Carol Lloyd and Janice (Tom) Jones; and a loving extended family.
Dad attended West High School (The Greats of '48). Dad & Mom served on the West High Alumni Association together. Once a Panther always a Panther. Dad served a mission to the British Isles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he also served in the U.S. Army. Dad and Mom spent decades working side-by-side managing Watson Warehouse and Storage Co., and Jess Watson Transfer, a family business started by Mom's father. After his retirement he worked for Utah Power and Light and IHC Home Care Services. Dad was involved as the Lead Host Driver for Utah's 1998 and 2002 Olympic bids and subsequent 2002 Olympics.
For 17 years, Dad and Mom could be found waving from the UP&L 1924 Ford Model T in parades throughout Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. They loved traveling the world together. Dad and Mom's home was always the place to be for our friends, family, and neighbors. They always had plenty of treats to go around. Dad employed many of our friends and family to work at the warehouse, where he taught us how to work hard, to do a good job and have fun.
""Kent the Dad"" was an avid historian/journal keeper through written word and especially through the lens of a camera. Our lives and the lives of our friends and extended family were documented by Dad's hand. The last evening of his life was spent watching home movies he took over the years. Oh, what memories were made and preserved because of Dad.
Dad and Mom were always there for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attending all of their birthdays, church programs, school activities, soccer games, gigs and music concerts. And of course, Dad always had his camera on hand to document each event.
Dad gladly and faithfully served in many church callings. His home teaching assignments were not just once a month, but lifelong. Dad and Mom loved singing and dancing together. For 10 years they sang together in the Jay Welch Chorale. Dad could fix anything and loved working with his hands in his shop. He had every tool you could imagine and they were all carefully organized.
Dad's greatest accomplishment and joy was being surrounded by his family. He was a kind, gentle man who never had an angry word. We love you Dad…now go dance with Mom.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020. We are so sorry that we need to restrict who comes to Dad's viewing and funeral to only those who are formally invited. We will be streaming the services online live at 1:00pm. Go to https://www.kentalbrand.com to view the live feed. The services will be recorded, so it can be viewed anytime at the same website. As a family, we are so thankful for all of our extended family and friends who have expressed so many heartfelt words of comfort. We have felt all of your virtual hugs. We love you all.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Latter-day Saint Charities Humanitarian Fund -
https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services
Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 24, 2020