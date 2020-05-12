|
|
Edward Wayne McGregor, 77, passed away on May 7, 2020 due to complications from a motor cycle accident. He was born January 19, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Lorin Daniel and Virginia Mae McGregor. He attended Ogden High School and Weber State College. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Ed was a custodian for Ogden High School, Weber State University and retired as a custodian from Hill Air Force Base. After his retirement, he went back to work for Weber State University. He enjoyed Square dancing and riding his motor cycles.
Ed is survived by three children: Lorin Spence McGregor, NC, Charles Edward McGregor, NC and Kimberly McGregor, IL; four grandchildren: Christopher, Maggie, Cody and Ian; and his brother, Richard McGregor, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorin and Virginia McGregor.
The family would like to thank: Weber State University and Golden Spike Harley Davidson for their friendship and support.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Grace Cemetery in Grace Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday prior to the graveside from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020