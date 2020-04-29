|
Elaine Rundquist Child, 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 27, 2020 attended by her family. Elaine was born in Roy, Utah on November 3, 1925 to Albert L. and Nola G. (Ritter) Rundquist. After graduating from Weber High, she attended Weber State College and worked as a teacher for a short time before marrying Lewis Ray Child on October 1, 1944. They were married 74 years and spent the early part of their married life in Texas and Japan while Lew was serving in the Air Force. They eventually settled in Roy, where they raised their five children.
Elaine was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in various callings with the Young Women, the Relief Society, and as a Gospel Doctrine teacher. For many years she did German extraction for indexing family history records. With Lew, she tutored young people at the Moweda Youth Center, teaching them English and Math. Later, she and Lew served two LDS missions: Philippines, Baguio and New York, Rochester.
Her life was full-working with Lew in the office during tax season, serving in the Church, and raising a family-but she still found time to develop and use her many talents. She was an expert seamstress and sewed many of her own and her children's clothing as well as creating beautiful heirloom quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. She also loved creating porcelain dolls, knitting, reading and traveling to interesting places in the world. She was an avid Jazz fan, and enjoyed other sports, especially bowling and golfing with her friends. She was a wonderful friend and treasured both old friends from her school days and new friends she made at book club and other activities.
There was nothing she loved better than family gatherings, whether it was the whole family over for Thanksgiving dinner or a few grandchildren on the back patio. She could never see a new baby in the family without wanting to cuddle it. She was a great conversationalist and her grandchildren will always remember her quick wit and humor.
Elaine is survived by five children and their spouses: David Child (Jacqueline), Christine Caldwell (Ted), Michael Child (Kristine), Lon Child (Patti), and Lisa Holmes (Scott); 22 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Lou Neiderhauser. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Darlene Bingham Antonietti, brothers: Don and Edwin, and by her granddaughter, Elizabeth, and three great-grandchildren: Aaron, Gray, and Quincie.
As a family we offer our sincere thanks to all the care givers that offered our mother such excellent service both in her home and later at the Avamere care facility. Thank you to Hospice/Inspiration and all the friends and neighbors who served her. We appreciate your love and attention to Mom and Dad.
Private Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Roy City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020