Elaine Handy Reintjes returned to the presence of her Savior and loved ones on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She courageously fought the ravages of an aggressive and cruel cancer that eventually took her life. She is the daughter of George Brown Handy and Mildred June Smith Handy and grew up in a busy and active family of loving parents and brothers and sisters in Ogden, Utah, her home for life. She loved Ogden and when asked why she didn’t move closer to family and friends all she would say was, “Ogden is my home and I love it.”
Elaine married and was thrilled to welcome Alexandra into her home. Later, as a devoted single mother, Elaine participated in the foster child parenting program and adopted a little girl, Lexie. She was a faithful mother who taught her daughters the importance of service, compassion, integrity, and loyalty. Alexandra feels that her mother was beautiful and perfect, always helping both of her daughters work through their challenges. She may not have realized that she was the perfect mother but her influence in her daughters’ lives has been immeasurable.
Elaine attended Polk Elementary, Mt. Ogden Junior High and proudly graduated from Ogden High School, Class of 1975, where she was a student body officer. Everyone who knew Elaine loved her; she has many lifelong friends who will miss her loyalty, kindness, and fun personality.
She attended Utah State University and graduated from Weber State University in Business Education. She was employed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a financial manager for Church magazines. Later in Ogden, she owned and ran Busy Bees Pre-School out of her home and was affectionately known as “Miss Elaine.” Most recently, she has been a reading teacher at Wasatch Elementary and then at T.O. Smith during the remodel.
In addition to parenting, Elaine filled her life with service as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children, PTA President, a member of the Utah Foster Care Board, The Children’s Aid Society, Utah State Barber and Cosmetology Licensing Board, and Utah State Marriage and Family Therapists Board.
But nothing was more important to her and directed her focus than her quest to become a disciple of Jesus Christ. A committed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elaine was valiant in her testimony and strove each day to stay on the covenant path. She served where and when called including two years as a part-time missionary on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, in Relief Society and Young Women ward and stake presidencies, as a teacher and Cub Scout Den Leader that she launched into with typical energy even while saying, “Why me?” and most recently as the Primary President in the Waterfall Canyon Ward. Just within the past two weeks she conducted a presidency meeting via video conference to ensure that the children were being taught and served as best as possible during the pandemic.
Elaine loved giving quiet service to her neighbors, friends and family. A very private person, she endured a lifetime of health challenges, some not even known to her siblings. But the Gospel of Jesus Christ was her north star and she lived it and loved it. She learned to face, live with and accept her trials with patience, grit, determination and hope. She taught all who knew and loved her to remain positive and not complain regardless of circumstances. None of us will ever fully comprehend the pain and suffering she quietly endured.
Elaine enjoyed temple and family history work, reading, watching old movies, especially westerns and musicals, skiing, horseback riding, quilting and hiking. We don’t know how many times she climbed Malan’s Peak! Elaine was very creative and well known for writing and directing road shows in the Highland Ward.
She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her daughters, Alexandra and Lexie. Her surviving siblings are: Stephen G. (Holly) Handy, Layton; Susan (Kirk) Sanders, Maple Grove, MN; Mark D. Handy, Salt Lake City; Anne (Raymond) Jones, Centerville; and Preston L. (Wendy) Handy, Salt Lake City. She is also survived by her adopted sister and life-long confidant, Francine Giani Luczak, Centerville, in whose home Elaine spent her last month. The care and compassion of her caregivers, including her devoted and loyal sister, Anne, daughter Alex, and the entire Luczak family, including Rick, Merri, and Maddi, are examples of the highest degree of charity and compassion that can never be repaid and will never be forgotten.
Special appreciation to Huntsman At Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or LDS Humanitarian Services.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Services will be livestreamed here under Elaine’s obituary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020