Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Elizabeth Renae Prewitt


1999 - 2020
Elizabeth Renae Prewitt Obituary
July 9, 1999 ~ May 15, 2020

Energetic, free-spirited, and full of potential are just a few attributes you would use to describe Elizabeth Renae Prewitt. Finding ways to make people smile and capturing an audience from the moment she steps into the room are how people remember this confident young lady. Elizabeth strives for perfection in athletics, art, and education. She is a track-star, an elite gymnast, and a three-time All European cheerleader. She was one of five high school students to have her art displayed at the Nelson Atkins Art Museum and she wanted so much to further her education to become a children's art therapist.


On December 20, 2017, all her hopes, dreams, and aspirations were shattered when she was found lifeless in her apartment having been ASSAULTED & STRANGLED. Paramedics were able to revive her, but she had already suffered massive injuries including a heart attack and anoxic brain injury from lack of oxygen. Ellie continued to recover and make progress until she was admitted to the ICU with pneumonia and health complications. After a long fight, Ellie passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Ellie is survived by her parents, John and Jennifer Bartlow; three loving sisters, Makayla Prewitt; Daniela Bartlow; Savanna Bartlow; Grandparents, Patricia and Kenneth McElwee; her favorite uncles, Joey and Chris Allinder; and her good friends, Alex Hankins and Austin Groves. To name a few as Ellie was loved by many and will be truly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a later date back in Kansas City, Missouri. Send condolences to gfc-utah.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 17, 2020
