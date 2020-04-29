|
Our dear mother, Ella Brooksby Hinton Gubler, in her hundredth year and surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully in her home on April 27, 2020 of causes incident to age.
Ella Brooksby was born on March 15, 1921, in the small town of Fredonia, Arizona. Her parents were Wilford Brooksby and Stella Young. She was the middle child, preceded in birth by her sister Irene and brother Armond and followed by her sisters Evelyn and Juanita.
Ella attended school in Fredonia and graduated as Valedictorian from Fredonia High School. She attended Dixie College in St. George for a year and then went to nurses' training at Salt Lake General Hospital where she graduated as a Registered Nurse.
She married Marion W Hinton on August 8, 1942 in the St. George Temple. They moved to Santa Monica, California where Marion worked at Douglas Aircraft and Ella worked as a nurse at St. John's Hospital. Their first child, a daughter Carol, was born there on December 7, 1943. Marion was drafted into the Marine Corp and shipped overseas where he was killed March 9, 1945 on the island of Iwo Jima in the greatest battle of World War II.
Heartbroken, Ella returned home to Fredonia to live with her parents and await the birth of her second daughter, Kathleen, born in Cedar City, Utah on July 31, 1945. She worked in the Kanab Hospital. Two years later she met a widower, William Tell Gubler, who had four young children, Brian, Iris, Jeanne and Greg. They married and combined their fractured families into one big happy family. They moved to Baker, Oregon where Tell was a Boy Scout Executive in the Blue Mountain Council. A son, Wilford Don, was born there.
The next move was to Idaho Falls where another daughter, Stella, was added to the family and then a pair of twins, Denise and Deanna. Later they moved to Rigby, Idaho and another son, Brent, was added to the family.
In 1960 the Gubler family moved to Bountiful, Utah where Tell worked for the Great Salt Lake Council of the Boy Scouts. Ella started working at South Davis Community Hospital and became the head nurse in the Labor and Delivery wing of the hospital. In 1976 the new Lakeview Hospital was built and fifty doctors and 20 nurses, including Ella, moved 25 patients from the old South Davis Hospital to Lake view. Ella held the position of Obstetrical Supervisor for over 21 years. She helped deliver over 5,000 babies, including a number of her very own grandchildren.
She retired from Lakeview Hospital in 1983 and then worked part time as an office nurse for Dr. Ross Tucker for 3 years and 9 months. She cared for thousands of people over the 44 years of her nursing career. After she retired, she spent her full time caring for her dear beloved husband, Tell, when he developed Alzheimer's. She cared for him patiently and tenderly for over 13 years. She has been a great, valiant example to all who know her.
Ella was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many church callings during her lifetime. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for over 40 years and has great love, respect and admiration for her ancestors.
Ella has a great posterity who loves her dearly. She raised 11 children who gave her 60 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She has brought so much joy and shown great love and kindness to everyone in her life. Her greatest wish for the future is for all of her posterity to stay close as a family, care for and support one another and hold fast to the teachings of the Church so we can all be worthy to be an eternal family.
A graveside service will be held in the Bountiful City Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for anyone who wishes to come. A memorial services will be held for her later this year.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020