Elsa Romane McKell Lindsay, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, has gone to join her sweetheart and eternal companion, Jim, in the next life. She passed away peacefully April 7, 2020 at the age of 96.
Elsa was born in Ogden, Utah on February 21, 1924 to Heber Joseph McKell and Romania Julia Hunsaker. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School and attended Utah State University.
She married James Edward Lindsay, Jr., in the Salt Lake Temple on October 31, 1944. Eventually settling in southern California, together they raised six children.
Elsa was such a loving and devoted mother, instilling in her children the importance of serving others and in turn serving the Lord. She was a perfect example of compassion, hard work, and faithfulness. She was full of energy and was always busy working in her large vegetable garden and sharing her produce with others. She especially loved caring for her beautiful roses that she and Jim had planted together through the years. She was a wonderful cook and well known for her delicious pies-especially banana cream and chocolate silk. She was also an excellent seamstress, having made beautiful clothing for her family throughout the years. She lived life with a positive, cheerful attitude and a twinkle in her eye! She was our angel here on earth, who has now graduated to her heavenly home.
Her life revolved around her family. She adored her children and grandchildren and always remembered each of their birthdays with a special card. In recent years she celebrated their birthdays with a personal phone call.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elsa served in numerous callings throughout her lifetime. Shortly after the death of her husband, she served a Church Education System mission in Atlanta, Georgia from 2001-2002. Before and after her mission, she served as a temple ordinance worker in the Los Angeles, Ogden, and Bountiful temples-a calling that lasted just over thirty years, retiring at the age of 93.
Elsa is survived by her 6 children, James Edward III (Marlene) Lindsay, Julia (Brice) Sorenson, Patrice (Steve) Williams, Annette Lindsay, Lisa (Bruce) Newbold, and Verna (Dan) Turner; 28 grandchildren; 86 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Lindsay Jr., their grandson, Corey Belleau, and her sister Nola Spainhower. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She has left a legacy of faith, service and love.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020