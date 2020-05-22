|
Emily Malan Zaugg, 72, passed away from pneumonia on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at her home in Clearfield, Utah after a 20 year battle with Cushing's Syndrome and related ailments. She was born on May 15, 1948 in Provo, UT to Lex and ""Kit"" Malan. She lived in Salem, OR and Boise, ID until she was 7 years old when they moved to Ogden, UT. Emily attended Polk Elementary, Ogden Jr. High, and graduated from Ogden High School in 1966.
In 1964, she met her future husband, Ned Zaugg from West Point, UT, at an All Church Basketball Tournament in Ogden. Later, Ned served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany and Italy, returning home in June 1967. They renewed their relationship and were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 17, 1967. While Ned was attending Weber State College, Emily worked as a dental assistant in Ogden. In 1969, they moved to Logan, UT where she worked as an orthopedic nurse and an Ob-Gyn nurse.
Emily gave birth to their first son, Anthony, in December 1970 and suffered a cardiac arrest during birth. Both survived and the family moved in January 1971 to The Pennsylvania State University. After Ned's graduation in 1973, they moved to Lititz, PA where she served in Ward, Stake YW, and Stake Relief Society presidencies. In December 1974 their first daughter, Heidi, was born just before moving to Stockton, CA. Another son, Michael, was born there on July 26, 1976. A year later they moved to North Logan, UT and their last daughter, MaryLynne, was born in January of 1981. Emily enjoyed gardening, camping, and outings with her family. She volunteered to plan and coordinate the North Logan City Parade containing over 30 floats and entries. In 1985, they moved to Mesa, AZ. Emily used her outstanding leadership abilities as the Stake Girls' Camp Director, and Stake Relief Society Secretary.
With four children in school, Emily chose to get her college diploma from Arizona State University. She completed her 4 year degree in just 3 years, graduating Magna Cum Laude in Advanced Elementary Education. Unfortunately, while doing her student teaching, she contracted a severe respiratory infection and could not continue. Doctors recommended a move to a less dusty and mild climate, so they moved in 1993 to Washington State. While there, Emily successfully tutored students in her home for several years.
Through the years in Washington, and the many hospitalizations from various infections, Emily lapsed into a 3-week coma in March of 2010 causing 9 months of rehabilitation. After that, Ned retired from WSU to care for Emily full time. In 2011 they moved to Clearfield, UT to be near to and assist Ned's aging parents. The following years of respiratory infections resulted in further declining health culminating in pneumonia causing her death. However, during her moments of strength and better health, Emily took great joy in bird watching, quilting projects, listening to BYU Devotionals, and watching romantic movies.
Emily was a valiant life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her knowledge and testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ kept her faith strong, her cheerfulness magnetic, and her resolve to endure faithfully to the end. Emily is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Aidan. She is survived by her husband, of over 52 years, Ned, four children, 11 of 12 grandchildren, three sisters, and a brother.
A closed Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Lindquist' Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South at 2:00 pm followed by a Graveside Service. All those desiring to participate may remotely access a live stream video by logging onto the Lindquist's Mortuary website.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 22, 2020