On a beautiful Saturday morning, May 9th, 2020, heaven graciously opened its door for Emma ""Donna"" Tolbert to return home to her Father in Heaven, her beloved dog ""Snuggles"" and family members after a lifelong struggle with many health issues. She was born in Provo, Utah to Alfred and Donna Tolbert on June 26, 1977. Emma leaves behind three sisters: Carmen Sandman (Jon) Farr West, Carolyn McCann (Colton) Syracuse and Charity Palmer (Travis) Syracuse. She also has three brothers Dusty Harris (deceased), Lynn Tolbert (Roy) and Sherman Tolbert (Winnemucca, Nv). She leaves behind her 2nd best friend named ""Bandit.""
Donna graduated from North Ridge High School. She was able to travel to Okinawa for vacation with her nephew Jessiah Palmer and found great joy traveling and camping. She loved to tease and was very good at it, but always did so to compliment and not to offend. Donna loved music, especially country western, and would listen to it for hours with ""Reba"" being her artist of choice. She could beat the pants off you in a game of Nertz and could make you laugh doing it. We are pretty sure her and her Uncle Norman are playing cards already.
She had a special place in her heart for Lynne Anderson and they have been friends of many years.
Donna had a great testimony of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She suffered with pain all her life, and we, as a family, will miss her more than words can express. There is consolation knowing that she is free of the body that was the source of so much pain, and that it has now been laid to rest.
Special thanks to home assistance nurses and caregivers who are truly angles of mercy. The family would like to thank anyone who helped her in any way.
The viewing will be at 08:30-9:30 am Friday May 15th, 2020 at Russon Mortuary 1585 W. 300 S. Syracuse, UT 84075. The Directors ask we maintain social distancing out of respect for each other (20 people at a time).
The interment will be at 10:00 am Friday May 15th, 2020 at Syracuse Cemetery 1250 S 1000 W, Syracuse, at 10:00am. Also, due to rules governing the virus, seating will not be provided and it is requested if you need a chair that you please feel free to bring one.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020