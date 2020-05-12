|
Eric Branson Hancock (44), father, husband, brother, uncle & friend passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2020. Eric was born March 19, 1976 in SLC, UT to Donald Cecil Hancock & Carolyn ""Kippi"" Inez (Woodbury).
The most loving spirit returned home to heaven with a celebration reuniting him with many friends and loved ones. His mom (Kippi) was his biggest fan who lovingly called him ""Eric the Great"" will finally be able to spend hours talking and watching beautiful sunsets together. He will also have the opportunity to meet his father in-law (Jeff) which would have been a very special introduction.
Eric is survived by his wife, Genique Simmons Hancock; his children Cameron Eric & Kaleigh Nichole; his siblings Laura Gines, Siana Ostler, Donnie (Teri) Hancock, Julia James, & many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents, grandparents; Lael and Margaret Woodbury; Cecil Melvin Hancock and Eula Lee Branson.
Baseball was Eric's passion. He was a left-handed pitcher at College of Eastern Utah. He was a die-hard Cubs and Bears fan. He also bled blue. Eric married his college sweetheart, Genique Simmons Hancock on September 29, 2000.
Eric was charismatic, energetic, care-free, funny and full of life. People were drawn to his personality and energy. He made everyone feel welcomed and loved. He took the time to make people feel special with no judgement.
Eric's greatest accomplishment was the family that he created including his two beautiful kids, Cambo - ""Let's go #3"" and his Kaleigh Bear who was the twinkle in his eye. Kaleigh and her dad were trouble together especially when they went shopping. They would laugh and tell jokes for hours that no one else could follow or understand but the two of them. Kaleigh and her Dad would buy everything in the store (most notably Home Goods) if they could. Your dad is winking down on you Kaleigh.
Eric more than anything in the world enjoyed watching his kids play sports, especially Cameron. He prided himself on Cameron's ambition and success with baseball and the fact that he worked his absolute hardest to be the best.
Eric was always proud to call himself Genique's husband. He was a hopeless romantic and loved fiercely. He enjoyed date nights, taking walks, holding hands, and spending every waking minute with his wife.
Eric loved spoiling his family with gifts. He always made a point to give flowers and write a sentimental card for every occasion. He took those opportunities to express each and every emotion. Writing was his outlet and he wrote beautifully.
Eric truly enjoyed life and took the time to notice the little things. He lived life to the fullest and very seldom could sit still - he was a mover and a shaker. He loved taking vacations where he could see and experience new places but most importantly spend quality time with his family.
He was a successful Superintendent and was especially proud of his work building schools and specialized in historical restoration. The Ogden High School renovation was his proudest project. He loved working with the historians and was able to participate in the ribbon cutting and tour video.
He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and the outdoors in general! He loved listening to music and reminiscing over stories about his childhood. He also loved to talk on the phone - he could talk for hours. He enjoyed hosting and had the ability to comfort the quietest person in the room.
Eric also enjoyed going to concerts, golfing, shopping (even on date nights), playing board games, and sitting talking with family. Eric loved watching and playing sports. He was naturally athletic especially on the pitcher's mound. I mean he was ""Eric flipping Hancock"".
We all know Eric did not have one serious bone in his body and was very blunt with his words. He called life the way it was and there was no sugar coating it. That was just the way he rolled. He had the ability to see color and fun in every situation. He was especially fond of sunsets because they reminded him of his Mom. Every Spring he made a point to go out and buy flowers and plant them around the yard. He loved to laugh and see people smile but also took quiet moments to cry. He loved watching comedies but baseball movies were his favorite. ""The Natural"" was his all-time favorite movie and he cried every time he watched it.
There will be a small Graveside service due to current health restrictions for family at Weston Mortuary in Weston, ID at 2 pm on Fri, May 15, 2020. We love you Eric. Till we meet again!
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020