Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Clinton City Cemetery
Erica Lynn Johnson


1991 - 2020
Erica Lynn Johnson Obituary
Erica Lynn Johnson, 29, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born in Layton, Utah on May 2, 1991 to Jay K. Johnson and Laura L. Johnson. She was a resident of Clinton for the majority of her life. She also attended Northridge High School and Mountain High School.

Erica loved fashion. She loved to dress up. She was also the manager at Dr. Johns. She loved doing crafts on her spare time. Erica loved music and partying. She also loved loving on animals of all sorts, especially her Boo and Annie.

She was a very sweet hearted person and will be missed by many.

Erica is proceeded in death by her grandfather, Robert McGonigal; and her lovely daughter, Annie Johnson.

Erica is survived by her daughter, Boo Johnson; her father and step-mom, Kevin and Angela Johnson; her mother and step-dad, Laura and Glen Mewing; her siblings, Jay Levi Johnson, Kailey Mewing, and Jay Alaxzander Johnson; grandparents, Sandra Patterson, Coral Gables, Ed Johnson, and Rita Johnson; 3 nephews and 1 niece.

The graveside service will take place Friday, May 15, 2020 @ 2:00 PM at Clinton City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 15, 2020
