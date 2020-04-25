|
|
Erich William Kirchhoefer passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, of natural causes, while in the wonderful care of the staff at the George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home in Ogden, Utah. He lived a rich and full life. He was 88 years old.
Erich was born on March 6th 1932 in Salt Lake City, son of German immigrants, Wilhelm Konrad Heinrich Kirchhoefer and Wilhelmina Sophia Ahnefeld, both born and raised in northern Germany.
As a boy he sold newspapers in the downtown streets of Salt Lake City, a ""paper boy"" who called out the latest headlines and developments of World War II. Like his father before him, Erich loved listening to music (the louder the better), whether classical, choral, or religious. He often, fondly remarked of his memories listening to old records with his father, and that love of music never left him. If a quiet moment of cherished music were playing, it would not be uncommon to find his eyes brimming with tears. While he enjoyed listening to music, he also had a rich, deep voice that could be heard echoing around the home and that he applied to various choirs and groups, whether in school or church. He and his brother spent much of their youth working to help support a family that was affected by his father's early contraction of MS, rendering his father unable to work. Hard work and effort were themes of his life.
Erich learned English in his schooling, German being his first, home language. He graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City in 1949. He joined the US Navy in 1951 where he served on the USS Essex aircraft carrier during the Korean War. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in West Germany from 1953-56. Following his return from his mission, Erich used the GI bill to earn a BA in Economics from the University of Utah, graduating in 1960.
Erich put his entire effort into everything he did. He never stopped learning and he never stopped working. His career started in the insurance industry, where he had a long and accomplished legacy. He first worked for The Equitable Life Insurance Company in Portland, Oregon, later taking a position in Phoenix, Arizona. He left Equitable to join Galbraith and Green also in Phoenix, followed by working for James Benefits in Phoenix and Albuquerque, rising into senior, executive leadership. He retired from his career in insurance only after going into business for himself, in Gilbert, Arizona. After he retired, he moved to the small mountain community of Tonto Village, in Northern Arizona, where his need to keep busy pulled him into various boards and positions in the community. He never stopped reading, listening to music, loving his family, and writing-he always craved learning.
Erich married Marianne Buchanan in the Salt Lake temple in 1960, and had three children, Michelle (Hadfield), Steve, and Rob. After Erich and Marianne divorced, he married Maurine Miller in 1975, in the Mesa, Arizona temple. Maurine brought her three children into the marriage: Tawni (Calderwood), Mark, and Greg. The blended family quickly bonded and will ever cherish the eternal ties that bind them together.
Erich had a strong testimony of the Savior and served faithfully in many callings within the Church. Most memorable to Erich was his time serving as a temple worker with Maurine in the Mesa, Arizona temple and serving with her as a senior missionary in the Independence, Missouri Mission, where Erich immersed himself in the area's rich Church history, a topic he loved to read about and discuss.
His immediate family includes his older brother, Ray, his younger sister Linda, his 20 grandchildren, and his 18 great grandchildren.
Erich loved his log cabin (""Erimar"") in the White Mountains of Arizona, built and expanded as he and his family spent more time there. His cabin was his treasured castle. He planted trees and loved to putter around working the beautiful, wooded landscape. We have wonderful memories of Grandpa spending countless hours in the cabin's garden and cultivated paths! In later, retired years, he was always found with a book in hand, a discussion at the ready, and a conversation in Church or political history ready to share.
We love him and honor him; although we will miss him, we have faith that we will, someday, have a beautiful reunion.
Due to limitations related to public gatherings and funerals, Erich will be interred at a graveside memorial service on April 28th, 2020, limited to immediate family. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020