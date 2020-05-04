|
|
Ericka Lynn Ricks Boman, forty three years young, graduated sudden and unexpectedly from this life on April 28th, 2020. Ericka was given to us by her mother Linda Lambert in Salinas California. She had the opportunity to grow up together with many siblings, who she connected with deeply, while instilling inspirations. Leadership opportunities started presenting themselves early serving as her Class President at Barstow High School, 1994. She was also a clarinet player in the band and played high school basketball where she gained her love and passion for the sport. After graduating college from Mount San Antonio in Walnut, California (which she relocated herself and paid for by working two jobs) she eventually blessed Utah with her presence. After meeting Rick, and getting to know him, she relocated up to the north. South Ogden is where she realized and accomplished her lifelong dream of owning her own home. Ericka and Rick ""united as one"" in a momentous beautiful ceremony on Sep 19th, 2019. Many of Ericka's deepest accomplishments involves her only child, son, Jaeven (18). She was even his Junior Jazz coach a few seasons. Life has been elevated recently at the opportunity to see her son walk with his 2020 classmates from Bonneville High School.
Ericka has another large important family besides her immediate, Arby's. Ericka's interpersonal connections with her employees is unprecedented. There are hundreds of examples: Her phone has not stopped, with notifications from coworkers, ex-coworkers, and colleagues from the distant past to the present, expressing how her actions improved their lives. The Impacts she creates through her personable interactions has purpose and a goal. Ericka is also quick to recognize others who positively impacted her life, shout out to Kirsten Allen, John Kelly, Kendall, and Shay, thank you for making her work experiences challenging, developmental, purposeful, and rewarding.
Ericka has an exorbitant amount of personal drive, an uncanny insightful creativity, and she was full of pure power. With these practiced high level traits, coupled with her discipline and passions, Ericka accomplished her big dreams despite obstacles that I am sure would stifle most.
Although you were sent to heaven much too soon, and before all our best passions came to fruition. The time I spent with your special soul brought me many life lessons that I am determined to follow through with. Thank you for passing on many of your traits, abilities, determination, positivity, leadership skills, and most of that dam thing called love. I am blessed to experience such a powerful and life altering relationship. Ericka Lynn Ricks Boman will continue to live on strong, through myself, the vast circle or friends and family, employees, consumers, and to whomever she gifted her attention to. As we are all better people because Ericka took the time to add purpose, and positively impact our lives. Ericka was preceded in crossing over by her dear friend and Aunt, Neicy. Ericka is survived by her loving and adoring husband Rick D. Boman, her son Jaeven Goodloe, her mother Linda lambert, her other mother Kelly J. Grover, her aunt Melody, sister Champayne and husband Joe Toombs, sister Kam-Mira Edwards; Brothers, William Lambert, Houston Edwards, and Mycal Klein, her dear nieces and nephews Brooke, Kameron, Iasia, Isis, Issachar, Ileah, Iyana, Isaiah, Josie, Hunter and Jacobi, our dogs, Smoky and Taz. Special shout out and thank you to Isaac Beh for being an outstanding friend though out her life; I know she loves you.
Written by her Loving Husband, Rick D Boman
After you read this: Go about your day giving love, and giving joy, this is what Ericka wants.
Graveside Services will be held, 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 7th, at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden Utah 84403
As a precaution to COVID-19, please bring your own chair and mask.
Please share your condolences/experiences with Ericka at: https://www.aaronsmortuary.com.
Donations for Ericka's Son Jaeven Goodloe are at his Wells Fargo memorial/donation account.
Flowers can be donated on Aarons website: https://www.aaronsmortuary.com.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020