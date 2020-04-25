|
Ervin (Von) LaVon Haws, Junior, of Farr West, Utah, passed away on Saturday, April 11th, two days after reaching his 85th birthday. After years of living with Parkinson's disease, he passed away peacefully within his residence at the Memory Lane Care Home in Farr West, Utah with of some of his children by his side.
Von was born on April 9, 1935, the first child of his parents, in Provo, UT. When World War II came around, his father moved the family to Richland, WA for job opportunities. Von lived in Richland until he left home as an adult.
At age 19 he began serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was assigned to labor in France, Belgium, and Switzerland. In those days before language training for missionaries, it was usual to send missionaries by ocean liner for overseas missions. While on the voyage, he struck up an acquaintance with some French people and picked up enough of the language that by the time he reached the mission home, his mission president took stock of his language skills and assigned him to be a senior companion his first day in the field!
After 2 ½ years of service he was released from his mission and remained in France for another year, soaking up the art and architecture that would influence his life in later years. After returning to Washington he obtained work as a draftsman but soon relocated to San Francisco. One Sunday he was visiting friends in San Jose when he saw an attractive redheaded woman at church. As he approached her from behind he said to himself, ""I hope she's pretty"", because he was hooked. He married Carol Anne Fisher Smith on October 21, 1961. He willingly took on the role of father immediately for Carol's two young sons.
They first settled in Los Gatos, CA, but soon relocated to San Jose and bought a house where they remained for the next 48 years. Von and Carol added 5 more children to the family and in the process remodeled the house from a 3 bedroom, 2 bath tract home to a stately 8 bedroom, 4 bath residence.
Von worked as a house designer for architects for many years and while doing so he went back to college to finish his undergraduate work and obtained a degree in Art History. After many years of being an employee, he decided to go solo and began designing houses for the well-to-do. His favorite style was French Provincial, but he designed many styles of homes all around the South Bay. He never advertised and never had a lack of work, his reputation far exceeding his ability to accommodate all who wanted his services.
Von loved music, art, dance, the San Francisco Giants, his church and his family. He loved all kinds of music, but especially classical and jazz. He had knack for attracting many youth who needed a strong family influence in their lives. Three of them married his daughters. He taught his children to pray and served in many callings in his church over the years. He sang in his congregational choir for many years, almost to the end. He also sang for many years in the Santa Clara Chorale, a community choir that performed frequently, sometimes with the San Jose Symphony. He is loved and will be missed by many!
His other hobbies included making and flying balsa wood gliders, building and flying kites with kids and grandkids, and building wooden sailing ship models.
He was active in his faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held callings as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School President, High Councilman, Choir Director, Elders Quorum and High Priest Group instructor.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ervin LaVon Haws, Sr and Julia Clawson; granddaughter, Kimberly Lynn Smith; and sister, Nancy Marie Davis.
Mr. Haws is survived many descendants; children, Matthew Haws (Debora) of Magnolia, TX, Jeffery Haws (Jan) of Tracy, CA, Gretchen Myers (Doug) of Syracuse, UT, Aaron Haws of Layton, UT, Forrest Haws (Laura) of San Jose, CA, Rachel Helwig (Keith) of Sunset, UT, Nellie Gratton (Jeff) of St. George, KS; 28 grandchildren; 51 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; sisters Shirley Pohlsander and Judy Murray; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
He was laid to rest in the city cemetery in Randolph, Utah, next to his beloved wife.
His family would like to give special thanks to Memory Lane Care Home, and especially to Pam Hawkes and Hannah Anderson and staff that took wonderful care of Von.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020