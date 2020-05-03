|
On March 5, 2020, Ethyl Jeanne (Buys) Van Velkinburgh, passed away at the age of 92. She was a loving wife and mother and went home to be with her loved ones in heaven,
Jeanne was born on July 19, 1927 in Garfield UT to Ethel Sowby and James Buys. She was raised in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from Stephens College with a business degree in Columbia, Missouri in 1947. She met her husband, Robert ""Bob"" Earl Van Velkinburgh, while at college in 1946 and was married on June 5, 1947 for 70 years. They raised one son, Bill and two daughters, Jeannine and Jan.
Jeanne was very motivated and independent. In her youth during the depression, she and her brother, Jim, would put on theatrical plays in the park in Chicago for audiences. She would normally dance and her brother would act in the show. She loved dancing and went to dance lessons when she was young. She always went to all the dances through high school and college. One of her favorites was the jitterbug. She graduated from an all girls' college and was very active in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi for most of her life. Over the years she became involved in many organizations. She was involved in the Davis County Education Group, Job Service Employee Council, was Vice Chair for the PIC Council, member of Women In Management, a Member of ABWA (15 yrs) and more.
After she married, she trained in floral arrangements and she and her husband Bob opened a flower/gift shop in Albany, MO. It was a very successful business. However, she and Bob decided they wanted to have more opportunities in life so they sold the business and decided to move to Phoenix, AZ. Bob was pursuing a career in teaching. Jeanne got a job working for Clover Club Foods as a secretary and worked her way up to Director of Personnel in the company. She also held a position on the Board of Directors. She was the first woman in the company to hold those positions. This is the job that brought her to Utah. She retired after 30 years in 1991.
Jeanne and Bob both retired the same year (1991). They kept themselves very busy working in their yard, traveling and spending time with family. Jeanne loved playing cards and every week she and her friends would get together and play pinochle. They were both also involved in politics, so that kept them busy. They started a wine tasting club called NUTS (Northern Utah Tasting Society). They used to meet once a month with friends and try out different wines along with food and good conversation. They both enjoyed those times. She and Bob kept very active with exercise by swimming, walking and going to the gym even in their 80's! She was an avid puzzler and could put together almost any puzzle if you gave her the time.
Family was very significant to her. Her home was always the central gathering place for family and friends whether it was just for a visit or a special event. She welcomed everyone. When asked what advice she would leave her descendants, she said ""Family is important!"" She said how valuable the role her parents and her brother played in shaping who she became. To her it was very important for family to gather together and support each other.
She was an amazing very special lady and will truly be missed by all. We will all carry her in our hearts and memories of her will be passed down through the generations. She will never be gone.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 3, 2020