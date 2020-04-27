|
|
Eva Rose Bentley was born at 1:33am on April 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents just a few short hours later.
Her angelic presence taught us a lifetime of love and she instantly became our greatest joy as well as our greatest sorrow.
Eva is the daughter of Chris and Carrie Bentley. She is their first child.
Share Parents is a non-profit organization who provided great comfort to us in those first hours of grief. They assisted us in creating memories with Eva which will be with us continually. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we would be honored to have you support them. Their purpose is to provide an opportunity for healing at the time of the loss of a baby.
Go to ShareParentsofUtah.org or call 801-272-5355 for information on how to donate.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020