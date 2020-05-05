|
Fern would like you to know that as of now, her work here is done. After 99 years, due to incident of age, she has received a new assignment which has the benefits of a reunion with family and friends, especially her father who she has not seen for 77 years! Her new life takes her to a wonderful place and freedom from pain. Rumor has it that her prayers were legendary, God was impressed and promoted her to the ""A"" Team!
Fern was the youngest of 9 brothers and sisters and the daughter of Joseph and Harriett Whiting Jensen. Fern grew up in Mapleton, Utah thinning beets, picking tomatoes and tromping hay. She graduated from Springville High School where she held the record for the 50-yard dash that lasted for 2 years! She was also the pitcher for the softball team and captain of the basketball team. In addition, she won an award for being the first female to climb to the top of Mt. Timpanogos.
Fern met her husband Keith L. Butler in Provo and married before he shipped out for the Pacific Theater during WWII. When he returned, they eventually moved, and were some of the first residents in Washington Terrace. It was here she raised 3 daughters and 4 sons.
She worked at IRS and retired form HAFB working in Missile Procurement Systems. It was here she established lifetime friends from work that met for lunch for years afterwards. After retirement, she and her husband traveled with the Good Sam's Group which was the highlight of their lives.
Fern lived her life serving God by being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Keith later solemnized their marriage in the Logan Temple. She served faithfully in many capacities and for years, with her sister Muriel, completed hundreds of sessions in the St. George Temple.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband Keith, and 3 daughters: Susan Butler, Diane Mathis and Kathy Allen. Plus, one granddaughter Suzanne Allen.
Fern will be missed by her 4 sons; Dennis K. Butler (Georgian), Larry C. Butler (Lynae), Roger J. Butler (Melanie) and Michael J. Butler (Kristen). In addition, she has 27 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 9.5 great-great grandchildren.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Peachtree, BRIO Hospice, Stonehenge and all the family and friends that visited and kept her in their hearts.
""Good moms let you lick the beaters;
""Great moms turn them off first""
Thanks for being a GREAT mom!
(If I didn't have you for a mom, I would have chosen you as a friend).
