Our beloved father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle, Freddy ""Fred"" Blas Prieto, returned home on April 25, 2020 following a long battle with several health challenges. He was born on September 6, 1962, a son of Robert and Delfina M. Abeyta Prieto.
Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, barbequing, cooking, hunting, fishing and camping.
Freddy was very giving; he would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He had a big sense of humor and loved to crack jokes. He loved working on his cars and listening to his oldies.
He is survived by his children, Cherise Prieto, Freddy Prieto Jr, Derek Prieto, Chasity (Oscar) Contreras, Phillip Prieto, Clarissa Prieto, Devin (Jani) Prieto, Elexis Prieto, 10 grandchildren, his father, Robert Prieto Sr. brothers and sisters, Teresa Orozco, Gloria Prieto (Johnny Perez), Robert Prieto Jr. (Ester), Ralph Prieto (Carol), Rudy Prieto (Lisa), Sophia Prieto, Anthony Prieto (Cortney), Christina Prieto (William), and a goddaughter, Destiny Camacho and a godson, Mark Prieto.
He was preceded in death by his mother Delfina, a son, Preston, a grandson, Desmond and two sisters, Jenny and Sophie.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11 am. A live streaming of the services may be viewed at the Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page.
A private family viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.
Donations to help with funeral expenses may be made through, Fund a Family at: https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=24295&C=23892
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020