Frederick was born October 23, 1938 to William Noall Beesley and Barbara Clair Low of Millcreek, Utah. He returned to his heavenly home on May 30, 2020.



Along with his eternal companion, Wendy Wilcox Beesley, he worked tirelessly combining and raising two families with a devoted dedication to enriching their lives and creating lasting memories. As patriarch of his family, Frederick found great joy and cherished that role. He honored his temple covenants as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His testimony was evident in his constant acts of service to his fellowmen.



Fred roamed the hills and woods in East Millcreek where he learned to love nature and the Lord's beautiful creations. Growing up, his passions were swimming, sports, adventures, scouts, and building with wood. He was an artist, taking what he saw in his mind and giving it life. After childhood polio, he went on to run marathons and enjoyed cheering on his Utah Utes. He graduated from Olympus High School, and then served in the Army at Fort Ord in California.



He was a master craftsman with a gift of using his hands and heart. He created, fixed, tinkered, carved, collected, and shared this gift freely. Fred worked alongside his children, teaching them to be resourceful, hard working and accepting of all mankind.



Fred worked with his father at American Mill & Fixture Co. and later created his own business, Fred Beesley's Booths and Upholstering. He built a cabin nestled among the pine trees where he made treasured memories with family and friends at his Treehouse.



In 1953 he attended his first Boy Scout Jamboree in Irvine, California which started his journey of serving 55+ years in the Boy Scouts of America. He attended six Jamborees including a World Jamboree in Korea. He is the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. Scoutmaster Freddie lived the Scout Oath, teaching boys to serve God, Country and one another. He always went the extra mile as he guided, taught, mentored, and encouraged boys to be their best.



He leaves us an extraordinary legacy of devotion to family, endurance, faith, patience, work ethic, service and goodness of heart. We are full of gratitude for his life, our time with him, and his honorable influence in this world. Our family has been blessed because of his boundless love.



Fred is survived by his loving wife Wendy Wilcox Beesley and children. Susan Wagstaff Curtis (Cory), Bret Beesley (Penny), Blake Beesley (Melinda), Christian Pingree (Jenny), Matthew Pingree, Alexandra Bowman Smith (Conrad), eighteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, his brother Ron Beesley (Vera), sisters Gay Hansen and Adalee Muse (Bill). Preceded in death by a son, Bryce Beesley, and son-in-laws, Todd Wagstaff and Blake Bowman.



On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., the family will gather together for a remembrance at 10:00 AM; with a service following at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Centerville City Cemetery.

