Frederick Paul Park returned peacefully to his Heavenly Father on April 9, 2020.
He was born June 23, 1949, to Warren Abott Park and Millicent Jane Park in Camden, NJ.
Fred graduated from Callway High School in Jackson, MS in 1968. He also attended Hinds Junior College and Weber State University. Fred served proudly in the United States Air Force.
He married Marsha Ann Taylor on February 26, 1972 in Ogden, UT. They were later sealed in the Swiss Temple.
Fred worked for many years as a metalwork machinist.
Heaven gained an incredibly brave man. Although the battles he fought every day are not ones most have to face, he did it courageously and selflessly, never giving up. He will always be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help, no matter what his situation was.
He loved to teach people the things he was passionate about and share his knowledge. He valued love, family, friends and the gospel.
Fred's hobbies include photography and developing his own pictures, hiking, riding motorcycles, model trains and making soap.
Fred is survived by his sister; Jane (Tony) Haueisen, daughter; Laura (Jeremy) Williamson, son; Richard (Desiree) Park, Marsha Park, nieces; Danika Haueisen (Sten Levin), Alena Haueisen, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Warren Abott Park and Millicent Jane Park.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus Private Family Services will be held.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020