Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Gabriel Martinez Sr.


1947 - 2020
Gabriel Martinez Sr. Obituary
Gabriel Martinez Sr. (Gable, Big Gabe) passed away April 19th, 2020 at home. He was born to Margarita Ana Dominguez and Rubel Martinez in Ogden, UT. He was a devoted, hard-working father, husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.

He worked for Ogden City for 35 years and retired from there. He was well known in the community. He was kindhearted, he loved playing his guitar on the front porch, and was forever in the garage working on his next project. He enjoyed his family's company. He was a jokester. His presence filled the room with happiness, joy, and a sense of protection. He had a heart made of gold. He will be dearly missed.

Gabriel is survived by his wife Mishelle Martinez, three children and one stepson, Leroy Fernandez, Gabriel Martinez Jr., Eugene Martinez, and Deloris Martinez, his fourteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Lastly, his four-legged princess, Clementine.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He wanted his life to be remembered as a celebration and grandpa says to be kind to each other. We will contact family and friends with details later on.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020
