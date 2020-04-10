Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Gabrielle Roelofs-De Souza


1934 - 2020
Gabrielle Roelofs-De Souza Obituary
Gabrielle (Gail) Roelofs-De Souza was born in Djakarta, Indonesia on January 9th, 1934. She was the only child of Jan and Josephine Geschiere-De Souza.

After WWII, the family returned to the Netherlands. Gail received her education in Holland and served 2 years in the Dutch Royal Air Force as a radar operator. She met her husband, Hans, in Holland and they got married in 1959. That same year they immigrated to the U.S. sponsored by the Christian Reformed Church in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 1996, she retired from the Utah State Board of Education after 12 ½ years. She and her husband (of 54 years) then settled in Cedar City, Utah where they became members of the Community Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her 3 children: Brenda, Timothy, and Naomi; and 6 grandchildren: Mara, Karina, Brielle, Jairen, Baylee, and Adam.

There will be no memorial service at this time but Gail's and Han's ashes will be combined and buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah, next to her mother.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020
