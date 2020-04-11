Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Gary Alan Meibos


1939 - 2020
Gary Alan Meibos Obituary
West Warren- Gary Alan Meibos, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on April 8, 2020 on the farm doing what he enjoyed, making one last inspection. Gary was born on November 28, 1939 to Anna Hansen and Henry John Meibos in Ogden, UT.

He married Ann Folkman on September 1, 1960. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 10, 1964. He was the loving father of Amy, Rebecca, Camille, and Daniel. Gary graduated from Weber High School and LDS Seminary class of '58, he was active in sports and lettered in football and wrestling. Gary was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints, West Warren Ward. He served as Explorer Scout Leader, Ward Clerk for three Bishops, and a faithful Home Teacher. Gary was the owner/operator of Meibos Brothers Dairy in West Warren. He enjoyed working the fields, riding his 4-wheeler, camping, traveling with friends and family, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Amy (Jimmey) King of West Warren, Rebecca (Clay) Packer of Kaysville, Camille (Brad) Strong of Lehi; son, Daniel Gary Meibos of Taylor; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gene H. (JoAnn) Meibos of West Warren.

Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020
