Gary Bliss passed away April 30, 2020. He was born May 28, 1938 in Cedar City, Utah to Paul and Myrtle Bliss. He graduated from Panaca Nevada High School. He attended the College of Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah. He graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor and master's degree. He worked for the BLM for 40 years.
He married Judy Miller in 1963. They had two children- Max Paul and Lora Joyce.
He enjoyed gardening, hiking, hunting, fishing and ATV riding.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Myrtle. He is survived by his wife- Judy, his son Max, daughter Lora Worthington and six grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Farmington City Cemetery, 500 south 200 east, Farmington, Utah. A private family viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 AM at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020