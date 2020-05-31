Gary Ray Swenson, 86, our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, entered heaven for a much needed rest from his multiple physical trials on May 23, 2020. We will be eternally grateful for the memories that he left with us.
He was born on May 5, 1934, to wonderful parents, Donald Eugene and Juanita Webster Swenson, the youngest of 3 children. He was a good son who deeply loved his parents. Gary attended Ogden City schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1952.
Gary married Mary Rae Jensen on May 21, 1959. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. They are the parents of 3 children: Tamra Swenson Evans, Shelley (Van) Fuller and Cory (Natalie) Swenson; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. We are deeply grateful to our family and to our special friends for their care and concern.
He retired from Utah Power & Light, in 1986. Gary enjoyed 13 years of driving a bus for Weber County School District for special needs children. He was active in the Weber County Mounted Sherriff's Posse, and as a Jr. Posse leader. Gary served on the Miss Ogden and Miss Rodeo Queen Utah Committees. He volunteered teaching swimming to students of the Utah School for The Blind. Gary was an excellent skier and swimmer. He worked many summers as a lifeguard at both the Lorin Farr Pool and the Rainbow Gardens Pool. He and Mary Rae volunteered for the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Gary enjoyed camping, horseback riding, skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, golf, and travel with family and friends.
Gary was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in leadership and other various organizations. He and Mary Rae served as Service Missionaries in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for 9 years.
Gary is survived by his wife Mary Rae; children (and spouses); 14 grandchildren (and spouses); 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Swenson; brother-in-law Frank (Butch) Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gwen Clark Smalley (Ralph Clark and Edwin Smalley), brother Dale Swenson, in-laws Arthur H. and Mary Jensen, sister-in-law Jo Lynn Sutherland, nephew Brent Clark and stepfather Gilbert Wheelwright.
Special thanks to the staff of The Lodge Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice, and especially caregivers Annette Wood and Brian Webster. The family is very grateful for years of care from physicians and medical professionals who kept Gary going for the last 10 years.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery. Please bring your lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
He was born on May 5, 1934, to wonderful parents, Donald Eugene and Juanita Webster Swenson, the youngest of 3 children. He was a good son who deeply loved his parents. Gary attended Ogden City schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1952.
Gary married Mary Rae Jensen on May 21, 1959. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. They are the parents of 3 children: Tamra Swenson Evans, Shelley (Van) Fuller and Cory (Natalie) Swenson; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. We are deeply grateful to our family and to our special friends for their care and concern.
He retired from Utah Power & Light, in 1986. Gary enjoyed 13 years of driving a bus for Weber County School District for special needs children. He was active in the Weber County Mounted Sherriff's Posse, and as a Jr. Posse leader. Gary served on the Miss Ogden and Miss Rodeo Queen Utah Committees. He volunteered teaching swimming to students of the Utah School for The Blind. Gary was an excellent skier and swimmer. He worked many summers as a lifeguard at both the Lorin Farr Pool and the Rainbow Gardens Pool. He and Mary Rae volunteered for the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Gary enjoyed camping, horseback riding, skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, golf, and travel with family and friends.
Gary was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in leadership and other various organizations. He and Mary Rae served as Service Missionaries in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for 9 years.
Gary is survived by his wife Mary Rae; children (and spouses); 14 grandchildren (and spouses); 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Swenson; brother-in-law Frank (Butch) Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gwen Clark Smalley (Ralph Clark and Edwin Smalley), brother Dale Swenson, in-laws Arthur H. and Mary Jensen, sister-in-law Jo Lynn Sutherland, nephew Brent Clark and stepfather Gilbert Wheelwright.
Special thanks to the staff of The Lodge Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice, and especially caregivers Annette Wood and Brian Webster. The family is very grateful for years of care from physicians and medical professionals who kept Gary going for the last 10 years.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery. Please bring your lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.